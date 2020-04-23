U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $33.25 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

