Ultralife (ULBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $108.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 41,155 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $302,489.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,918.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 15,972 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $90,880.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,733.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 61,601 shares of company stock valued at $422,006. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.