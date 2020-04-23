Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $147.10 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

