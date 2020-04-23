United States Steel (X) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

X stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.76. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

