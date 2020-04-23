UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to report $63.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.41 billion and the highest is $64.63 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $259.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.76 billion to $264.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $279.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $269.83 billion to $290.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

UNH stock opened at $277.02 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.