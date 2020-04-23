Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.