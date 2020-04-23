US Capital Advisors Downgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Hold

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

NYSE TRGP opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

