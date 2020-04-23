US Capital Advisors Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Sell

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

