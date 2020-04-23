Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

