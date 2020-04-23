Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

