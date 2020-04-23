Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,727,000 after buying an additional 1,020,676 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,448,000.

VCIT stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

