Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after purchasing an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after purchasing an additional 285,468 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

