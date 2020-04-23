Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

