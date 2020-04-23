Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

