Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.