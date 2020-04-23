Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,465,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

