Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,465,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

