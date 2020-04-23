Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $151.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.