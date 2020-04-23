Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.88

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.88 and traded as low as $43.75. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 309,081 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $54.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.88.

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (30.30) (($0.40)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (30.80) (($0.41)) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Verona Pharma Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

