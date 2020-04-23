Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $269.37 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $277.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

