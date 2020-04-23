Visa (V) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE V opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

