Visteon (VC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NYSE:VC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Visteon has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

NYSE VC opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

