Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 7,179,800 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 415,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

NYSE VCRA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

