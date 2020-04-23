VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

VSE stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VSE has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. ValuEngine cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Loftus acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,313.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Cuomo acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,739 shares of company stock valued at $231,744. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

