Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $367.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

