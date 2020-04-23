Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.46. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

