Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

