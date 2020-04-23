Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.