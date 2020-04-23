Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Hold

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

JNJ stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

