Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.90. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 27,800 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

About Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

