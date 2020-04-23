Western Areas (ASX:WSA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.10. Western Areas shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 2,555,438 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $584.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Western Areas’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Western Areas Company Profile (ASX:WSA)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

