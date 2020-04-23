Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.72

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $13.95. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 97,603 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTE. TD Securities reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $946.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 1.3279446 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

