Whitecap Resources (WCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Whitecap Resources to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million.

WCP stock opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.98. The stock has a market cap of $552.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.86.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at C$574,641.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.87.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

