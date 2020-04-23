WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.60

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.60 and traded as low as $18.28. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 167,574 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.60.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.