World Fuel Services (INT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INT opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

