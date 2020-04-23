W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Financial Survey

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 12.82 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -2.19 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.63 $74.09 million $0.60 3.95

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tellurian and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 1 6 2 0 2.11 W&T Offshore 0 2 2 0 2.50

Tellurian currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 396.69%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -527.46% -68.34% -38.48% W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19%

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Tellurian on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

