Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.20. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

