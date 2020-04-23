Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.93.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $104.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.