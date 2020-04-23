Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.87) and the highest is ($1.22). Boeing reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $134.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.15. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.