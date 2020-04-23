Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) to Hold

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

AEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of AEL opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.89. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,567,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 841,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,634,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 762,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,689,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 625,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

