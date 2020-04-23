Zendesk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,420 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the typical volume of 211 put options.

ZEN opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.30. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.52.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $83,377.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,297,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,693. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zendesk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

