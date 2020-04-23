ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Cowen

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $360.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ZIX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

