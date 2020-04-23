Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $359.28

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $359.28 and traded as low as $234.60. Zotefoams shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 30,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.28.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

