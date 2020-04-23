Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.65

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.65 and traded as low as $30.13. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 165,783 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.77.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

