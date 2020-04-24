1,213 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $284.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

