1,490 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,380,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

