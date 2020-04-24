1776 Wealth LLC Buys 479 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.91. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.