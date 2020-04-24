19,889 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,889 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

