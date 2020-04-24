268 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 47.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in NetEase by 70.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 220,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $342.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.89. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

