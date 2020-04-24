2,726 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,726 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

